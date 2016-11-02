版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Renewable Energy Group Q3 earnings per share $0.59

Nov 2 Renewable Energy Group Inc -

* Renewable Energy Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 58.2 percent to $624.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 revenue view $491.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐