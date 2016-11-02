版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Brightcove sees Q4 2016 revenue $38.5 million to $39 million

Nov 2 Brightcove Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $149.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brightcove announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $38.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $38.5 million to $39 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $150.1 million to $150.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

