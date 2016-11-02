BRIEF-Brightcove sees Q4 2016 revenue $38.5 million to $39 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Brightcove Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $149.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brightcove announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $38.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $38.5 million to $39 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $150.1 million to $150.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.