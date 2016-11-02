版本:
BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces $0.84 earnings per share and $0.90 adj. earnings per share for Q3

Nov 2 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Says increases annual guidance

* Jernigan Capital Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 - $2.52

* Jernigan Capital Inc sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.01 - $3.12

* Jernigan Capital Inc sees Q4 earnings per share $0.46 - $0.59

* Jernigan Capital Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 - $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $6.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jernigan Capital announces $0.84 earnings per share and $0.90 adjusted earnings per share for third quarter; increases annual guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

