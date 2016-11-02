BRIEF-Rubicon Project reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Rubicon Project Inc

* Sees full year 2016 GAAP revenue $271 - $281 million

* Sees full year 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $249 - $257 million

* Sees full year 2016 outlook non-GAAP earnings per share $0.86 - $0.94

* Says cutting workforce by about 19 percent

* Rubicon Project Inc - Today, company also announced a workforce reduction of 125 employees, or approximately 19%, of its workforce

* Rubicon Project Inc - Reduction in workforce is expected to reduce future employee-related costs on an annual basis by approximately $18.0 million

* Rubicon - Implemented non-headcount related operating expense cost control initiatives that will provide additional savings of about $12.0 million annually

* Rubicon Project-Expect to complete workforce reduction,incur pre-tax charges of about $4.0 million in cash expenditures for one-time employee-termination benefits in q4

* Rubicon project reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: