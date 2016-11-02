BRIEF-LPL Financial announces Q3 2016 results

Nov 2 LPL Financial Holdings Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - reduced 2016 Core G&A outlook range to $700 to $705 million, from $705 to $715 million

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - lowered 2016 target credit agreement net leverage ratio to 3.25 to 3.5

* Qtrly total net revenues $1.02 billion versus $1.05 billion

* LPL Financial announces third quarter 2016 results