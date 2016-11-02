版本:
BRIEF-ManTech promotes Kevin Phillips to president and COO

Nov 2 ManTech International Corp :

* ManTech promotes Kevin Phillips to president and chief operating officer and Judith Bjornaas to chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

