UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Habit Restaurants Inc :
* Habit Restaurants Inc says company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0 pct for 2016
* Habit Restaurants Inc says opening of 26 to 28 company-operated restaurants and five to seven franchised/licensed restaurants in 2016
* Habit Restaurants Inc sees capital expenditures of $33.0 million to $35.0 million in 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Habit Restaurants, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $71.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $283 million to $284 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.