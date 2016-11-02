版本:
BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 2 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 6.8% company-wide

* Ignite Restaurant Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue fell 10.1 percent to $119.9 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

