BRIEF-Black Knight Financial services reports Q3 2016 financial results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Black Knight Financial Services Inc
* Sees fy 2016 revenue and adjusted revenue growth is expected to be in range of 9% to 10%
* Black Knight Financial Services reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $267.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $261.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.13 to $1.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.