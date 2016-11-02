BRIEF-KEYW sees FY 2016 revenue in $290-$300 mln range

Nov 2 KEYW Holding Corp :

* KEYW Holding Corp- for full year 2016 expects revenue from continuing operations to be in range of $290 million to $300 million

* KEYW Holding Corp- for full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin expectations continue to be in range of 10 pct to 13 pct

* FY2016 revenue view $297.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KEYW reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $290 million to $300 million

* Q3 revenue $72.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))