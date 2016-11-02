版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 2 Pacific Ethanol Inc :

* Net sales were $417.8 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 10 pct

* Q3 revenue view $388.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacific Ethanol reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐