BRIEF-Digimarc Q3 revenue $5.6 mln versus I/B/E/S view $5.6 mln

Nov 2 Digimarc Corp :

* Digimarc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $5.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

