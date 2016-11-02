版本:
BRIEF-Sabra reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Sabra Health Care Reit Inc

* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock

* Sabra reports third quarter 2016 results; reports earnings per share and ffo per share growth of 46% and 7%, respectively, over third quarter 2015

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

