2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Kcap Financial announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 2 Kcap Financial Inc

* Kcap Financial Inc - net investment income for Q3 was approximately $4.5 million compared with approximately $6.5 million in quarter ended september 30, 2015

* Kcap Financial, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

