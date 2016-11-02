版本:
BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Grand Canyon Education Inc

* End-Of-Period enrollment increased 9.8% to 82,422 at september 30, 2016, from 75,073 at september 30, 2015

* Sees Q4 2016 net revenue of $241.8 million

* Sees Q4 diluted eps of $0.97

* Grand Canyon Education, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $210.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

