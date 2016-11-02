版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Blackline announces closing of IPO

Nov 2 Blackline Inc

* Blackline announces closing of Initial Public Offering and full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

