BRIEF-National General Holdings reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 2 National General Holdings Corp

* National General Holdings Corp. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $857.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

