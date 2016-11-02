版本:
BRIEF-Artesian Resources reports 2016 Q3 and year-to-date results

Nov 2 Artesian Resources Corp

* Artesian Resources Corporation reports 2016 third quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

