BRIEF-Arc Document Solutions reports results for Q3 2016

Nov 2 Arc Document Solutions Inc

* Arc Document Solutions Inc says annual cash flow from operations is projected to be in range of $48 million to $52 million in 2016

* Arc Document Solutions reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 sales fell 5.6 percent to $100.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28