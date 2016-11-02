版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Bruker announces acquisition of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) assays and Syndromic Panel Technology

Nov 2 Bruker Corp

* Bruker announces acquisition of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) assays and Syndromic Panel Technology to expand its maldi biotyper platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

