BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Callon Petroleum Co
* Qtrly net daily production of 16,598 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), an increase of 23% compared to Q2 of 2016
* Callon Petroleum Co says raised 2016 full year production guidance to a range of 15,250 - 15,550 boe/d
* Callon petroleum co says reaffirmed operational capital guidance for 2016 of $140 million
* Callon Petroleum - currently anticipate adding a third horizontal drilling rig in early 2017 and are preparing for a fourth rig in second half of 2017
* Callon Petroleum Co- forecast new drilling program would deliver approximately 30,000 boe/d of annual average production in 2018
* Callon Petroleum Company announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.