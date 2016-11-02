BRIEF-Bruker reports third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Bruker Corp
* Bruker Corp says now expects to increase its 2016 non-gaap operating margin by 100 basis points or more year-over-year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bruker Corp- have started two additional factory consolidations, which are expected to be substantially completed by mid-2017
* Bruker Corp sees for fy 2016, non-gaap eps between $1.07 and $1.11
* Bruker reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 to $1.11
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $393.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $394.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.