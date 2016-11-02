BRIEF-GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in third quarter

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Godaddy Inc
* GoDaddy Inc - qtrly total bookings of $534.3 million, up 12.3% year over year, or 13.1% on a constant currency basis.
* GoDaddy Inc - for full year 2016, godaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of about $350 million
* Q4 revenue view $485.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in third quarter
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $483 million to $487 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.845 billion to $1.849 billion
* Q3 revenue $472.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.