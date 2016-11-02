版本:
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q3 core FFO per share $0.22

Nov 2 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc -

* Core FFO of $0.22 per diluted share for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Increasing FY 2016 guidance range for company share of core FFO to a range of $0.87 to $0.89 per share of common stock

Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

