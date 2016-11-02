版本:
BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies Q1 core earnings per share $0.22

Nov 2 Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc -

* Bottomline Technologies reports first quarter results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $83.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

