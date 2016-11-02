BRIEF-Rexnord Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from cont ops

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Rexnord Corp -
* For Q3, we expect our net sales to be in a range of $453-463 million
* Relative to H1 fiscal 2017, GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS in second half will be impacted by a higher average effective tax rate
* Rexnord reports Q2 FY2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $491 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26
* Lowers FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.32 to $1.38
* Lowers fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share view to $0.75 to $0.81
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Sees Q3 sales $453 million to $463 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.