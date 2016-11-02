版本:
BRIEF-Bradmer announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 2 Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Bradmer announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

