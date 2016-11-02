版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-HubSpot reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 2 HubSpot Inc -

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $264.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hubspot reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $70.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.22

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43 to $0.45

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $73.7 million to $74.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $268.2 million to $269.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐