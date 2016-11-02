BRIEF-HubSpot reports Q3 2016 results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 HubSpot Inc -
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $264.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hubspot reports Q3 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue $70.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.22
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43 to $0.45
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $73.7 million to $74.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $268.2 million to $269.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.