版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Toachi increases equity offering to $5.3 million

Nov 2 Toachi Mining Inc -

* Net proceeds from offering to be used to advance co's LA Plata property in Ecuador

* Toachi increases equity offering to $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

