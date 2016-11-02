版本:
BRIEF-Bluebird Bio qtrly loss per share $2.07

Nov 2 Bluebird Bio Inc -

* Says HGB-207 and all studies of lentiglobin to incorporate manufacturing process 2 going forward

* Says net loss was $77.0 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to $42.9 million for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $2.07

* Bluebird Bio reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

