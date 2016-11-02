版本:
BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Nov 2 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc -

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Roadrunner transportation systems reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $532.2 million versus $497.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

