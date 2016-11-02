BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust Q3 core FFO per share $0.29

Nov 2 National Storage Affiliates Trust -

* Same store NOI was $22.5 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 9.5% compared to $20.6 million for Q3 of 2015.

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.29

* Sees FY core FFO per share $ 1.08 to $ 1.10

* Sees 2016 core FFO per share $1.08 - $1.10

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National storage affiliates trust reports third quarter 2016 results; net income increases $5.8 million; core FFO per share increases 20.8%; same store NOI increases 9.5%; acquired 34 self storage properties

* Q3 same store sales rose 7.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: