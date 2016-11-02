版本:
BRIEF-Evertec Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

Nov 2 Evertec Inc

* Evertec reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $94.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.61 to $1.67

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $382 million to $388 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

