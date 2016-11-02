BRIEF-Inovalon reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Inovalon Holdings Inc
* Share repurchase program expanded to $200 million
* Promotes Chris Greiner from chief product and operations officer to chief financial and operating officer
* Promotion of Chris Greiner to his new role is effective as of November 1, 2016
* Revenue is expected to be between $470 million and $490 million for 2016
* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $130 million and $148 million for 2016
* Diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.28 and $0.35 for 2016
* Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.39 and $0.46 for 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $470.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inovalon reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.