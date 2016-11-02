BRIEF-Inovalon reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Inovalon Holdings Inc

* Share repurchase program expanded to $200 million

* Promotes Chris Greiner from chief product and operations officer to chief financial and operating officer

* Promotion of Chris Greiner to his new role is effective as of November 1, 2016

* Revenue is expected to be between $470 million and $490 million for 2016

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $130 million and $148 million for 2016

* Diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.28 and $0.35 for 2016

* Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.39 and $0.46 for 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $470.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inovalon reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S