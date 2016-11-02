BRIEF-Datawatch announces Q4 and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

Nov 2 Datawatch Corp

* Special committee of its board of directors recently concluded previously-announced review of its strategic alternatives

* Datawatch Corp - Special committee recommended to full board to execute on an updated and enhanced strategic plan for fiscal 2017 as an independent co

* Datawatch announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $8.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.16