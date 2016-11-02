版本:
BRIEF-Westell Technologies posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.02

Nov 2 Westell Technologies Inc

* Westell Technologies reports fiscal second quarter 2017 sequential revenue increase of 20 pct to $17.8 mln

* Q2 revenue $17.8 million

* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

