BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital announces Q3 financial and operating results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Spirit Realty Capital Inc
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc qtrly rental revenue increased 1.6% to $161.8 million compared to $159.2 million during same period a year ago
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says company is initiating its 2017 AFFO guidance range of $0.89 to $0.91 per share
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says company is maintaining its 2016 AFFO guidance range of $0.87 to $0.89 per diluted share
* Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.87 to $0.89
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
* Q3 FFO per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue rose 2 percent to $172.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.89 to $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.