BRIEF-Intralinks Holdings posts Q3 loss per share $0.02

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Intralinks Holdings Inc
* Intralinks announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $75.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.4 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $78.9 million to $80.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $298 million to $300 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26
* Intralinks Holdings Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.09
* Intralinks Holdings Inc sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share between loss of $0.04 and profit of $0.01
* Intralinks Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.25 to $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $80.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $299.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
