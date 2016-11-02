版本:
BRIEF-Mattersight posts Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 Mattersight Corp

* Mattersight announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $10.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $10.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

