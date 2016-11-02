版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings posts Q3 revenue $38.3 million

Nov 2 Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $38.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.1 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $41 million to $41.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐