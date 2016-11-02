版本:
BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.25

Nov 2 Empire State Realty Trust Inc

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Empire State Realty Trust Inc- Qtrly total revenues

$175.84 million versus $175.77 million

* Q3 revenue view $115.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Empire State Realty Trust announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.26

* Q3 FFO per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

