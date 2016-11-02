版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Nov 2 Clifton Bancorp Inc

* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016; declares cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Clifton Bancorp Inc- net interest income increased 8.1 pct, to $7.07 million for three months ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐