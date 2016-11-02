版本:
BRIEF-Aerohive Networks Q3 revenue $40.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.1 million

Nov 2 Aerohive Networks Inc

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerohive networks reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $40.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

