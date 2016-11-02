版本:
BRIEF-American Equity Q3 operating loss per share $0.05

Nov 2 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co -

* American Equity reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 sales $1.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

