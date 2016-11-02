BRIEF-Aceto to acquire generic products and related assets of Citron Pharma and Lucid Pharma

Nov 2 Aceto Corp -

* Aceto to acquire generic products and related assets of Citron Pharma and Lucid Pharma

* Aceto Corp says deal expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS within 12 months after closing

* Total consideration, prior to a potential earn-out payment, of approximately $412 million, or $332 million net of expected tax benefits

* Purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $270 million in cash, a $50 million unsecured deferred cash payment to citron

* Deal expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS within 12 months after closing and accretive to non-GAAP adjusted EPS immediately upon closing

* Aceto Corp says transaction has been approved by board of directors of Aceto

* Aceto Corp says anticipates financing transaction through a combination of debt, equity, deferred payment and cash

* Purchase price also includes equity consideration of 5.122 million shares of Aceto common stock

* Aceto to acquire generic products and related assets of Citron Pharma and Lucid Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: