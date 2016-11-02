BRIEF-Aceto to acquire generic products and related assets of Citron Pharma and Lucid Pharma

Nov 2 Aceto Corp -
* Aceto to acquire generic products and related assets of
Citron Pharma and Lucid Pharma
* Aceto Corp says deal expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS
within 12 months after closing
* Total consideration, prior to a potential earn-out
payment, of approximately $412 million, or $332 million net of
expected tax benefits
* Purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $270
million in cash, a $50 million unsecured deferred cash payment
to citron
* Deal expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS within 12 months
after closing and accretive to non-GAAP adjusted EPS immediately
upon closing
* Aceto Corp says transaction has been approved by board of
directors of Aceto
* Aceto Corp says anticipates financing transaction through
a combination of debt, equity, deferred payment and cash
* Purchase price also includes equity consideration of 5.122
million shares of Aceto common stock
