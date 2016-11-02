版本:
BRIEF-Kimball Electronics Q1 earnings per share $0.36

Nov 2 Kimball Electronics Inc -

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Kimball electronics, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 sales $226 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

