BRIEF-Marchex announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Marchex Inc -

* Qtrly revenue $36.9 million versus $30.75 million

* Sees FY 2016 call-driven revenue $127 million or more

* Marchex announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

