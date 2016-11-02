BRIEF-Life Storage reports third quarter results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Life Storage Inc -
* In quarter, increased same store revenue by 4.5%
* Sees revenue for full year 2016 increase between 5.0% - 6.0%
* Qtrly total operating revenues $127.8 million versus $95.4 million
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $451.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Life Storage, Inc. reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34
* Q3 FFO per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share about $5.19 to $5.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.