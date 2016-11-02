版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Life Storage reports third quarter results

Nov 2 Life Storage Inc -

* In quarter, increased same store revenue by 4.5%

* Sees revenue for full year 2016 increase between 5.0% - 6.0%

* Qtrly total operating revenues $127.8 million versus $95.4 million

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $451.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Life Storage, Inc. reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34

* Q3 FFO per share $0.79

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share about $5.19 to $5.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐