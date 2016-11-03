版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gap says CFO Sabrina Simmons to depart at end of fiscal year

(Corrects headline to say Simmons to depart, instead of appointed CFO)

Nov 2 Gap Inc -

* Gap Inc. announces Chief Financial Officer Sabrina Simmons to depart at end of fiscal year

* Says Simmons will remain with Gap Inc. through end of 2016 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

