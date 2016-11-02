BRIEF-Metlife Q3 earnings per share $0.51

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Metlife Inc -
* Qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $13.1 billion, down 1 percent over Q3 of 2015
* Quarter-end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $53.40 per share, up 4 percent from $51.11 at Sept. 30, 2015
* Qtrly net investment income was $5.2 billion, up 6 percent
* Qtrly total revenues $ 17,723 million versus $18,031 million
* Re-segmentation of Metlife's businesses decreased operating earnings by $254 million, or $0.23 per share, after tax in Q3
* Metlife announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.28
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
