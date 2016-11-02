BRIEF-Metlife Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Nov 2 Metlife Inc -

* Qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $13.1 billion, down 1 percent over Q3 of 2015

* Quarter-end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $53.40 per share, up 4 percent from $51.11 at Sept. 30, 2015

* Qtrly net investment income was $5.2 billion, up 6 percent

* Qtrly total revenues $ 17,723 million versus $18,031 million

* Re-segmentation of Metlife's businesses decreased operating earnings by $254 million, or $0.23 per share, after tax in Q3

* Metlife announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

